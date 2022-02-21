Staff Shortages: The Next Big Challenge for Hospitality

Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently announced that from 24 February, people in England will no longer be needed to self-isolate themselves even if they test positive, making it the first major economy to replace legal requirements to self-isolate with guidance.Also, vaccinated travellers arriving in the country are no longer required to take a covid-test but need to fill out a passenger locator form. However, some scientists have warned that the easing of restrictions too early may leave vulnerable people exposed.

The Hospitality sector is supposed to be the biggest beneficiary of the development as it has suffered a lot due to the pandemic restrictions and is making all efforts for a bounce back.

INCREASE IN SALES IN JANUARY

Easing Covid restrictions and increasing consumer confidence led UK’s managed restaurants, bars, and pub groups to report a sales increase of 3% in January, compared to what it was in the same month in 2019.The increase also indicates a strong recovery from December’s fall in sales.

Restaurants were the strongest performing business with 4% growth in January 2019, followed by pubs businesses with 2% growth. However, bar businesses saw a dip in sales by 3%, as the legal requirement for vaccination passes and concerns overcrowded venues cancelled late night parties and events.

A SURGE IN JOB VACANCIES IN THE HOSPITALITY SECTOR