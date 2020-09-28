Star Pubs & Bars Funds BII Membership For Leased & Tenanted Licensees

Star Pubs & Bars is to fund membership of the British Institute of Innkeeping (BII) for its leased and tenanted licensees. The move is designed to give licensees access to additional services, professional impartial advice and sales building support that will help them operate in the ‘new normal’ environment.

Licensees from Star’s core leased & tenanted estate will be offered the membership, which represents a £155 value to each member. Benefits include: eight different helplines for issues ranging from HR to Covid-19; preferential rates on products and services from trusted industry suppliers, and a knowledge bank of guides and business tools.

Says Star Pubs & Bars managing director Lawson Mountstevens: “Licensees are doing a complete 360-degree review of their businesses looking at how they can adapt to the new trading conditions. Operations, marketing and offers are all changing as pubs reinvent themselves to maximise sales and profits. We want to provide licensees with as much help as possible. The BII membership perfectly complements the support we provide.”

Jackie Fairburn of The Hare & Hounds, West Ardsley was Star Pubs & Bars Newcomer of the Year in 2018 and has had a BII membership since she started out in the industry four years ago. Comments Jackie: ‘I’ve been adapting the pub continually since lockdown and I can’t see that changing any time soon. I’ve done countless new things to keep afloat from launching takeaway food to delivering afternoon teas and building a 180-seat covered area in the garden. Like most licensees I’m learning on the job. My BII membership is more valuable than ever now, giving me inspiration and new ideas from outside my local area. This is a great move and will save me money when every penny counts.”

BII Chief Executive, Steven Alton said: “The BII has always been at the heart of trusted, independent support for licensed trade professionals. Over the last few months we have been proudly supporting our members with the challenges of the pandemic, providing clear, actionable information. Sharing the experiences and innovation of our diverse national members is at the heart of what we do at the BII. As everyone continues to adapt their pubs to trading in this new world, we look forward to supporting all of our members in rebuilding their businesses.”