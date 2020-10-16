Star Pubs & Bars Increases Rent Consessions With Three-Tier Approach

– Pubs in Tier 3 (Very High Alert) pay no rent

– Pubs in Tier 2 (High Alert) to receive a 90% rent reduction

Star Pubs & Bars is increasing rent concessions for its leased & tenanted pubs in England with a new structure of discounts aligned to the Government’s tier system of Covid restrictions. It is also providing additional support to its licensees in Scotland and Wales affected by local lockdown restrictions.

As part of the latest package of support for Star pubs in England, Tier 3 (Very High Alert) areas will pay no rent and those in Tier 2 (High Alert) regions will receive a 90% rent reduction. Pubs in Tier 1 (Medium) parts of the country will continue to receive a rent reduction of 30% to 50% in November, as previously announced. In Scotland and Wales, similar levels of reductions are being applied according to local lockdown restrictions.

Star Pubs & Bars has already committed to fund rent reductions totalling £27.8m. This new rent concession package will substantially increase its investment in order to support its pubs in the long-term.

Lawson Mountstevens, Star Pubs & Bars Managing Director said: “It’s an extremely challenging time for licensees who’ve been through months of uncertainty and constantly changing Government rules and regulations. Our new three-tier rent reduction programme is designed to give them the support, clarity and reassurance they need.

“The latest local lockdown restrictions will have a devastating impact not just on pubs but on the communities they serve. The Government must step up and do more to help. Additional financial assistance and a rethink of the 10pm curfew are urgently required.”