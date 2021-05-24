Star Pubs & Bars Invests £150,000 Ensuring Its Pubs Are Match Fit For UEFA Euro 2020™ And Summer Of Sport

Share Tweet Share Email

Three pairs of tickets to the UEFA EURO 2020™ finals and 22 official match balls are to be given away as part of a £150,000 GAME ON! package of support from Heineken owned Star Pubs & Bars to help its sites make the most of the tournament and summer sport.

1120 Star pubs will benefit from geotargeted ad support, based on their geographic locations. Heineken, an official sponsor of UEFA EURO 2020™, will deliver footfall driving social media advertisements promoting upcoming fixtures in these sites from May 27 until the end of the Championships.

Star Pubs & Bars pubs stocking Heineken and Heineken 0.0 draught will also receive Heineken UEFA EURO 2020™ sponsored point of sale including posters, bunting, scarves, external signage and social media images, gifs and content.

14 pubs in major cities across the country will get an additional £2500 investment from Star Pubs & Bars & Heineken to “Paint the pubs Green”, making them UEFA EURO 2020™ hotspots.

The Game On! campaign to help licensees maximise summer sporting occasions also offers licensees a comprehensive online resource including category and retail advice and supplier deals on AV equipment and Sky and BT sports through Star’s buying club.

The geolocations adverts, which will utilise the Matchpint1 platform, will enable licensees to increase visibility, whilst tips on creating exclusive fan zones and matchday offers will help turn matchdays into all-day events and create a winning atmosphere. There is also a fun game for customers to guess the minute of the first goal to be in with a chance to win fantastic tournament prizes.

Star Pubs & Bars is also installing 30 large weather proofed TVs and marquees at its Just Add Talent pubs so that they can capitalise on the tournament and other sporting occasions.

Says Central Operations Director, Neil Convery: “We have invested heavily in rent concessions and supported our pubs throughout the pandemic. With restrictions lifting we want them to be in the best possible place to maximise key trading opportunities such as sport.

“UEFA EURO 2020™ is set to be the biggest trading occasion for pubs in the last 18 months. As it is screened on terrestrial TV it is an opportunity that licensees can cash in on, even if their pub isn’t a renowned sports venue.

“We trialled geotargeted marketing during previous international sporting tournaments to drive traffic to our pubs and that was a success. All we need now, is some good weather to really get the tills ringing.”