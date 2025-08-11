Star Pubs Helps Licensees Capitalise On Darts Craze

Share Post Share Email

Star Pubs is investing £120,000 in darts support to help its pubs capitalise on the craze for the UK’s fastest growing sport.

The initiative will create nine flagship darts pubs around the country and install 500 Fosters sponsored darts zones each featuring two darts flights, a darts board, score cards, posters and strut cards.

In addition, Star Pubs is offering a Flight School branded darts package to its pubs to enable them to encourage casual players. This will contain eye-catching point-of-sale material to be positioned next to darts boards displaying easy-to-follow instructions on how to play popular games like 501, Killer, and Around the World. Digital versions will also be available for customers to scan, bringing the games to life.

Says Cathy Olver, Star Pubs Retail Director:

“Many licensees tell us that darts is “crucial” to their business, especially on traditionally quieter mid-week evenings. It increases dwell time, boost sales and encourages repeat visits, as well as building atmosphere and energy in pubs.

“As Luke Littler continues to ignite interest in the game, the demographic of players is broadening, and more people of all ages are wanting to give it a go and learn how to play. It’s a great way to encourage socialising. We already provide a darts offer to all our managed pubs where space allows. We are delighted to be extending the benefits to our leased and tenanted pubs with a tailored scheme that enhances the experience for established darts enthusiasts and encourages more casual players. Our darts scheme will bring the sport alive and provide a low-cost way for all our pubs to give their customers a competitive socialising experience.”