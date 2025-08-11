Two Thirds Believe Government Must Do More To Protect Pubs

Share Post Share Email

Majority call time on inaction over protecting Britain’s pubs. 61% of the public believe that the government must do more to help save the industry.

As CAMRA’s Great British Beer Festival draws to a close, new polling shows the British public have lost faith in the government’s commitment to protect pubs.

More than six in every ten people believe the Government should be doing more to protect the existence of community pubs. Just 17% believe it is doing enough, a damning verdict on years of underinvestment, inconsistent support and a lack of long-term safeguarding for this cherished institution.

CAMRA Chairman, Ash Corbett-Collins, said:

“This week we’re celebrating everything that’s brilliant about pubs, brewing and beer. We will see every kind of brewer and representatives from across the industry all sharing their quality products and love for their craft.

“Yet, this polling shows that Brits understand the pressures they’re under. It’s now or never for pubs. The Budget is the last chance to ease the pressure and give them a fighting chance. We are calling on the Government to reverse the rise in Employer National Insurance contributions, cut duty on draught beer and make sure independent brewers can get their beers on the bar.”