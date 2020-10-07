Stonegate Announces Drinks Give Away For Launch Of New Football Season

Stonegate Pub Company has announced a drink give away through its We Love Sport app to celebrate the new football season.

Customers have the choice of Brewdog Pale Ale, Brewdog IPA, Hop House 13, San Miguel, Carlsberg, Amstel, Heineken, Carling, Budweiser, Orchard Thieves, Strongbow or Strongbow Dark Fruits; or a bottle of Heineken 0.0, Coca Cola or Diet Coke. This offer is available across selected We Love Sports venues until 19th October.

Stephen Cooper, Sports Marketing Manager for Stonegate Pub Company, said: “I can’t think of a better way to kick off the football season, than with a free drink! Don’t worry, we are not under the impression football is restricted to the Premier League, this promotion is also running for the EFL and the SPFL, even though they have already begun.

“It is so easy to find out which of our sites is participating and redeem a free drink via our exclusive table service app. As many of our sites are still running at a reduced capacity we advise our customers to plan ahead and pre-book a table in one of our many sport bars which can also be done via our app.”

To claim a free drink: