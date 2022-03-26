Stonegate Group Crowned Best Employer of the Year at the British Credit Awards 2022

Share Tweet Share Email

Stonegate Group have won the ‘Best Employer of the Year’ category in the British Credit Control Awards at an award ceremony held at The Royal Lancaster, London.

Stonegate Group is committed to becoming an employer of choice, through its bar to boardroom ethos. The company stood out for its comprehensive training, strong staff motivation and benefits combined with the sector leading career development programme. The Albert’s Theory of Progression career development pathway – including the dedicated head office programme, AIMS – is a multi-award-winning programme that provides every employee, regardless of role, with the opportunity to progress and further their career within the company.

Dave Ross, Chief Financial Officer at Stonegate Group, said:

“I am extremely proud of this win for our Credit Control team. It is such an honour to be recognised at such a prestigious awards ceremony. We are dedicated to delivering the best possible working experience to all our team members and we want to keep building on those pillars of support we are already offering. Stonegate is a company built on its people and we fully intend to continue to show the same loyalty and commitment to our teams, as they show to our business.”