Stonegate Invests More Than £6.5m In Slug & Lettuce As Brand Celebrates 40 Years

Stonegate Group has invested more than £6.5 million in its much-loved Slug & Lettuce brand over the past 18 months, reinforcing its position as one of the UK’s most popular bar brands.

The investment, which includes 12 completed refurbishments and four more planned before the end of the financial year, is part of a strategic programme to evolve the brand’s look and feel, with the aim of creating the ultimate social destinations for guests.

Transformations include more than £837,000 into Slug & Lettuce Glasgow, £650,000 each into Birmingham and Manchester Albert Square, £630,000 into Solihull and £470,000 into Oxford Circus. The most recent completion, Slug & Lettuce Liverpool, reopened on Friday 8 August following a £370,000 refurbishment.

This summer alone, Stonegate has invested £1.3 million into the brand, including in Slug & Lettuce Lincoln, Newcastle Central, Wolverhampton and Liverpool. Upcoming projects throughout August and September include Leeds Boar Lane, Milton Keynes, Nottingham Market Square and Durham.

The refurbishment programme coincides with Slug & Lettuce’s 40th anniversary this year, marking four decades since the first venue opened its doors.

David McDowall, CEO of Stonegate Group, said: “This significant investment is a real statement of our confidence in the Slug & Lettuce brand and its future. Over the past 18 months, we’ve transformed venues right across the UK to create fresh, vibrant spaces where our guests can celebrate, catch up and make memories.”

“As we mark Slug & Lettuce’s 40th anniversary, it’s a great time to reflect on how far the brand has come, from one bar in 1985 to a household name on the British high street, and to look ahead with excitement about its next chapter. At Stonegate, our mission is simple: bringing people together through our passion for great pubs, bars and venues, and this investment is all about making sure Slug & Lettuce remains the ultimate social destination for years to come.”