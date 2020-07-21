Stonegate Launches Eat Out To Help Out Two Weeks Early

Stonegate Pub Company has launched its own version of the Eat Out to Help Out consumer campaign across its entire estate, where food is served, two weeks ahead of the Government’s initiative going live. From Monday 20 July, customers will be given 50% off their bill when they dine at a Stonegate site, from Monday to Wednesday, anywhere in the UK. This offer is available on food, tea and coffee, with no cap – unlike the Government campaign, there is no £10 limit at Stonegate sites on the 50% offer.

Stonegate has opened the majority of its estate across the country, ensuring they all comply with the Government’s COVID-19 Secure guidelines, introducing measures to protect staff and customers and ensuring the smooth running of its operations. Throughout the estate, Stonegate has implemented clear safe socialising measures, enhanced cleaning regimes and providing customers with the opportunity to order food and drink via a range of apps. Single use menus, contactless payments and hand sanitiser stations complement the revised layout of its pubs and bars. Customers have been welcomed back and have been encouraged to book with their local pub in order to secure a seat as capacity in venues has been reduced.

Helen Charlesworth, Managing Director of Stonegate Pub Company, said: “The safety and the wellbeing of our teams and customers have been at the forefront of our reopening activity. It is important that both our customers and our staff have the confidence to return to our bars and are able to enjoy their time with us.

“We’re determined to welcome our customers back and I am excited to launch this campaign two-weeks ahead of the Government’s initiative. We are committed to providing the best possible customer experience and this is just the start of many initiatives and campaigns that will be rolled out across Stonegate in the coming weeks and months to benefit our customers.”

This offer is automatically applied to customers’ bills on all food, tea and coffee orders. To find out when your local Stonegate site is reopening, use the relevant “Welcome Back” webpages below. Each branded page includes a short video on the safety measures the sites will be employing and a search mechanism for customers to look up which sites will be opening. From here they can click through the venue’s individual website for updates on opening hours and to make booking enquiries. Customers are also advised to check sites’ Facebook pages for updates ahead of reopening.