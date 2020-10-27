Stonegate Scrums Up With James Haskell For Guinness Six Nations Pub Quiz

Hosted by WeLoveSport on Super Saturday – Saturday 31 October, 7pm

Following the success of the ‘Game of 2 Halves’, the UK’s biggest in-venue football quiz which took place pre the FA Cup Final on Saturday 1 August, Stonegate Pub Company is now teaming up with former rugby professional James Haskell, who will be acting as quiz master for the Guinness Six Nations Pub Quiz. James will put rugby-fans through their paces in a rugby-exclusive quiz on Saturday 31 October at 7pm. Below is the WeLoveSport Super Saturday line up:

2:15pm: Wales vs Scotland

4:45pm: Italy vs England

7:00pm: Guinness Six Nations Pub Quiz

8:10pm: France vs Ireland

Streamed exclusively across over 400 Stonegate sports sites, the quiz will be dedicated to all things rugby with £2000 up for grabs for the national winner and a £20 bar tab for each site’s winner, to be redeemed during the France vs Ireland game. Customers can enter via the WeLoveSport app.

Stephen Cooper, Sports Marketing Manager of Stonegate Pub Company, said: “It is so exciting to be working with James and Guinness on this quiz, and especially to have such a legend of the sport involved in this initiative. It’s also a great way to start the Halloween celebrations too.

“We are doing everything we can to maintain the first-class customer experiences that everyone expects from our venues in the current climate. However, the Government restrictions, including the 10pm curfew and the local tiers, are hampering the operation of all of our sites. We have worked tirelessly to ensure that all our sites are operating under robust COVID-secure measures and we are taking solace that we are still able to put on fun events like this quiz, maintaining engagement with sports fans and customers alike.”

For more information and to find a pub hosting the quiz, please visit: https://www.welovesport.co/guiness-six-nations-quiz/