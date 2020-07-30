Stonegate Streaming Exclusive Nationwide Pre-FA Cup Final Football Quiz With Sporting Legend Clive Tyldesley

The UK’s biggest football quiz – Saturday 1 August 2020, 4pm

Ahead of the FA Cup Final on Saturday 1 August 2020, Stonegate Pub Company will be streaming an exclusive pre-final football quiz at 3:30pm hosted by sports commentating legend Clive Tyldesley.

Streaming across a number of Stonegate’s sports sites, this pre-match quiz will be dedicated to football with £2000 up for grabs for the national winner and £20 bar tab for each site winner, to be redeemed for the final itself. It will be available for customers to enter via the WeLoveQuiz app, on which Stonegate has been hosting exclusive weekly online quizzes throughout lockdown.

Stephen Cooper, Sports Marketing Manager of Stonegate Pub Company, said: “I am so excited about this event. Clive Tyldesley is the perfect match to host this quiz, it is a privilege to be working with him.

“One of the many learnings we had from the COVID-19 lockdown was how to be innovative in the use of technology across our estate. Our weekly quizzes hosted on the WeLoveQuiz app worked so well and we had fantastic feedback from our customers, it provided a brilliant opportunity to connect all our football fans ahead of one of the biggest sporting fixtures of the year.”

There will also be food and drink offers available to pre order, including ‘10 chicken wings and 4 pints of beer or cider for £10’. For more information and to find a pub hosting the quiz, please visit:

https://www.welovesport.co/fa-cup-quiz-with-clive-tyldesley/