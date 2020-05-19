Super Sam’s Six Week Cycle Challenge for Suppers!

A professional triathlete who is cycling to raise money for the QEH Charitable Fund dropped by on his virtual cycle ride to meet some of the staff who have benefitted from his cycling efforts.

Sam Proctor who is a professional triathlete and who works at the Victoria Inn, Holkham, has been cycling a minute for every meal that the Victoria Inn has been prepared, donated and delivered to the hard working staff at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn. Over the last 5 weeks they have donated hundreds meals all available for free from the hospital’s restaurant.

This Sunday he dropped by on his virtual cycle ride to meet with QEH staff who have benefited from his fundraising efforts and the meals provided by the Inn.

Staff from the hospital’s Acute Medical Unit, Maternity department and the Catering Manager, Stewart Nimmo joined a live call to thank Sam and the team at The Victoria Inn the incredible food donated during the pandemic. Mr Kidwai, Maternity Consultant, said: “Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts for the amazing food. It is appreciated by colleagues across the hospital and has been delicious.”

On the live stream, Sam announced that the team at The Victoria Inn are working on extending the programme and providing the hospital with even more meals!

In the first four weeks, Sam has raised over £2,500 for the QEH Charitable Fund, with some celebrity guests joining him on the most recent ride, including Arsenal greats Alan Smith and Kevin Campbell, as well as Norfolk chef Charlie Hodson.

As well as providing frontline staff with nutritious meals, The Victoria Inn has also been providing meals for the elderly and vulnerable people in the local community.

Sam thanks his sponsors and local food suppliers for supporting the initiative, including Ribble Bikes, Erdinger AF, Hoka one one, Zwift, RaceSkin, Torq Nutritions, Arthur Howells Butchers, Sole Trader and Barsby Produce.

Visit the fundraising page here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/poweredbyproctor

Click here to catch up on the live stream: https://www.facebook.com/pg/VictoriaHolkham/videos/?ref=page_internal