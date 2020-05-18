, Paprika Jackfruit with Crushed Winter Vegetables, Brussels Sprout Leaves and Vegetable Crisps

Vegan

Serves 2

Preparation: 15 mins

Cooking: 60 mins

For the sauce:

1 tbsp olive oil

3 shallots, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, crushed

2 tbsp tomato purée

175ml vegan red wine

400g can chopped tomatoes

Pinch dried oregano

Salt and pepper, to taste

For the jackfruit:

1 tbsp olive oil

½ red onion, sliced

400g can jackfruit, drained and rinsed

Pinch dried oregano

Pinch chilli flakes

¼ tsp smoked paprika

2 tbsp cider vinegar

50g agave syrup

Salt and pepper, to taste

For the crushed winter vegetables and vegetable crisps:

1 carrot, chopped into rough dice

1 parsnip, chopped into rough dice

¼ swede, chopped into rough dice

Pepper, to taste

1 tbsp olive oil

For the vegetable crisps:

500ml vegetable oil for deep frying

1 carrot

1 parsnip

To garnish:

3 Brussels sprouts, outer leaves only

To make the sauce:

In a large pan, cook the shallots in the oil over a medium heat until soft. Add the crushed garlic and cook for a minute, then add the tomato purée and cook for another 2 minutes.

Add the red wine to the pan and simmer (uncovered) until it reduces by half.

Add the chopped tomatoes and oregano. Bring back to a low simmer and cook the sauce for 15 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and allow to cool slightly before blending into a purée. Season to taste.

To make the jackfruit:

Preheat the oven to 180°C/gas mark 4.

In a large pan, fry the onion in the oil over a medium heat until softened. Add the jackfruit, oregano and spices and cook for a further 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and mix in the vinegar and agave syrup.

Transfer the jackfruit mixture onto a baking tray. Cover with foil and cook in the oven for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes, remove the foil and cook for a further 5 minutes. Season to taste.

For the winter vegetables:

Boil the vegetables in salted water for 5-10 minutes until they start to soften. Drain, then fry in the olive oil for 5 minutes, while crushing. Season to taste.

To make the vegetable crisps:

Heat the oil to 160°C in a large, wide, sturdy pan (so it is no more than half full).Use a potato peeler to create strips from the carrot and parsnip and fry until golden. Drain on kitchen towel and leave to crisp up.

For the garnish:

Bring a small saucepan of salted water to the boil. Remove the leaves from the Brussels sprouts and blanch them in the water for 2 minutes. Pat them dry on kitchen towel and set aside.

To assemble the final dish:

Place the crushed winter vegetables in the centre of the plate, place the jackfruit on top and finish with Brussels sprout leaves and vegetable crisps. Pour the sauce around the outside.

