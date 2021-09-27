Supply Crisis: Expert Advice on Handling the Food and Drink Shortages in the UK

Share Tweet Share Email

Alex Ion, spokesperson for BrewSmartly.com, has provided the following tips on how to handle the food and drink shortages:

1. Don’t panic buy

With many festivities right around the corner, it’s easy to panic buy. However, buying in bulk may not be the best solution, especially as fresh produce will rot if not consumed soon after purchase. Pre-planning your food shop can help you to buy only what is essential. Checking your fridge/cupboards and making a list of what you need can prevent overbuying and can help cut down on food expenses.

2. Think sustainably

With a major food supply shortage looming over us, making sustainable food choices is encouraged, especially when it comes to food waste. In 2018, Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP) reported that the UK produced around 9.5 million tonnes of food waste – 70% (6.6 million) came from households.

Checking the use-by dates of the food and drink products you buy as you shop encourages managing your food stock at home a lot more efficiently (many fresh produce and milk in bottles can be frozen for longer shelf life). Another way to prevent food waste is making enough food for yourself or the family during meals as well as opting to use leftovers in other meals. Using food scraps as compost is another great way to reduce the impact of wasted food.

3. Support local businesses

Over the weekend, September 18th 2021 marked National Hospitality Day, a nation-wide celebration urging everyone to help celebrate and support local businesses in the hospitality sector. Not only did this encourage visiting and supporting your favourite local food outlets, pubs, hotels etc, it is also a great way to show support to the suppliers at hand.

4. Give a helping hand

The industry faces more struggles than ever before due to staff shortages at various stages in the production line as well as the supply chain. Volunteering and helping out these sectors, if you have the time, can bring a much-needed boost.