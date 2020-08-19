, Supporting Restaurants On The Road To Recovery

Restaurant reservations platform OpenTable has today introduced a number of initiatives designed to support the restaurant industry as it continues on its road to recovery.

OpenTable, the world’s leading provider of restaurant reservations and part of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ ​BKNG​), has today introduced a number of initiatives designed to support the restaurant industry as it continues on its road to recovery.

Restaurants across the UK continue to face a challenging outlook. To help mitigate this, the new initiatives introduced by OpenTable include a UK and Ireland ‘Dine Local’ campaign designed to get diners back out enjoying the restaurant experience, additional financial relief for 2020 and a way for restaurants to showcase the hygiene measures they have in place through their OpenTable profile page. OpenTable has also launched landing pages to showcase restaurants taking part in the government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

Harnessing the power of local

In a recent survey of more than 32,000 diners carried out by OpenTable* 65% of those questioned indicated that it was very important to them to support their local restaurants, with 86% saying it was because they wanted their local favourites to survive following lockdown. Harnessing this local spirit and community support for restaurants, OpenTable is launching ‘Dine Local’, in partnership with Mastercard, a month-long celebration of dining across the UK and Ireland between 1-30 September, designed to help restaurants welcome more guests through their doors and diners to enjoy great value offers and set menus. Restaurants wishing to be part of the Dine Local month should visit https://restaurant.opentable.co.uk/dine-local-2020/​ for more information.

Financial relief extended

Alongside this OpenTable has announced an extension to its Open Door programme, to waive standard cover fees for restaurants on the platform through to the end of 2020. This comes in addition to the announcement in April that OpenTable was waiving subscription fees through to the end of 2020 and cover fees through to the end of Q3 for any restaurants signed up to its ​Basic, Core or Pro​ plans. Any restaurant using one of OpenTable’s marketing products such as Offers or Bonus Points will also receive a 50% discount on covers driven through these tools through to the end of September, meaning those taking part in Dine Local can take full advantage of this. Restaurants can sign up and learn more about the ​Open Door Programme​ and how OpenTable has been supporting restaurants over the past few months here: ​https://restaurant.opentable.co.uk/doors-open/​.

“This has been an unprecedented time for restaurants and the challenges they are facing are far reaching. The initiatives we are discussing today have been put in place to help restaurants in the UK and Ireland operate through to the end of the year, and beyond, in the most efficient way possible. We look forward to working with our restaurant partners to bring diners back through their doors with Dine