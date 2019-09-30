Team R H Hall Staff News

From 1st October, R H Hall are pleased to announce that Duncan Vipas and Emma Smith will be promoted to new roles within the business, in order to drive forward the company’s expansion plans and Vision targets. Both have been with the business for some considerable years, with Duncan achieving his 20 years service in June 2019 and Emma hitting this milestone in January 2021. Between them they bring a vast amount of expertise and experience to the business and will bring fresh ideas, allowing the business to move further forward.

Duncan Vipas will be taking on the role of ‘Head of Sales’ – working closely with Sales Director Kris Brearley and driving forward the entire sales operation. The role will include managing, motivating and challenging both the internal and external sales teams in order to achieve the best possible results, working with various key accounts throughout the business.

Discussing his new role, Duncan said ’I’m very proud to have been given this opportunity and ready for the challenge ahead. With over 20 years service within the business I hope to use my knowledge and experience to further develop and drive the Sales Division forward, I’m fortunate to have such a great team around me so exciting times ahead.”

Working closely with Duncan, Emma Smith will be taking on the role of ‘Head of Marketing’ and will be initially tasked with the integration of the Sales & Marketing teams. By working closely together, the company will drive forward sales of their Exclusive Brands – Sharp, Maestrowave, Smeg, Simply Stainless, Crown Verity, iWave and the New Covent Garden Soup Server – from advertising campaign, to enquiry, to satisfied customer! Emma and her team will continue to be responsible for all company communications and marketing materials and will be working closely with customers to gain maximum exposure of all Exclusive Brands.

On her new role, Emma said “Having been with the business for many years, I am very proud to be offered this new position and I am excited to take forward the passion and drive I have for the business. We have lots to work on to achieve our goals and I look forward to working with both our dedicated staff and customers to drive the business towards our targeted Vision objectives.”

These staff changes come as part of the company’s overall Vision plans and targets, which include adding to the board of directors in the coming years.