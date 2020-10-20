Technology Solutions To Help The Hospitality Industry Adapt

The outbreak of Covid-19 has fundamentally changed the way we communicate and connect with each other and has brought about a need to innovate and adapt. This is especially true in the hospitality industry which has faced unprecedented disruption to the way we operate. And while we’ve all had to move quickly and adapt to short term challenges, it is important we think long term about how the hotel offering can evolve to support businesses and workers as they find new ways of working. Investing in the right technology and forging the right partnerships is how hotels can continue to provide a premium level of service and be responsive to the ever-changing need of guests and customers. It’s more important than ever to keep a close eye on trends in travel behaviour, bringing in expertise where necessary to help hotel owners, to adapt and be flexible to shifting guest priorities. To address these challenges, we have focused on three key areas in which technology, accompanied by first class customer service, has enhanced the guest experience at our hotels. GIVING GUESTS GREATER CONTROL

We are allowing guests at our properties to make more choices when it comes to their hotel journey, to prioritise their wellbeing and give them flexibility throughout their stay.That means enhanced digital amenities such as self-scheduling housekeeping, choosing between pick-up or to-go food orders as a replacement for seated dining or the usual buffet style offerings, having mobile key entry to hotel rooms, or a contactless check-in and checkout. We have also launched “Work from Hyatt” packages at a number of our properties globally.These provide guests with a quiet, safe space to work, bundled with access to high-speed internet and a wide variety of food and beverage options for a fixed price. It’s possible to access personalised working spaces from boardrooms with access to the internet and premium video conferencing services giving guests more control over how they’d like to work in our properties. CREATING CONNECTIONS For corporate clients, hotel owners must recognise that in the post- Zoom era there is a growing sense of virtual meetings fatigue and that companies are starting to think about how they can provide employees with more meaningful interactions.With offices shut and restrictions on international travel in place there is still a desire to bring colleagues together to collaborate, share ideas or simply let off steam. Having advanced technology solutions in place can directly respond to this demand and allow hotels to become places where people can create connections, whether that’s catching up one-on-one with a client or hosting a virtual meeting with colleagues all over the world. We recently launched Hy-Brid, a package designed to offer seamless small to large-scale global meetings that can simultaneously take place