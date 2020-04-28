The Covid Present… The Big Comedy Pub Quiz!

For one night only on 1st May at 8pm become part of an official Guinness World Records title attempt by staying in and sitting on your back side.

Break a Guinness World Records title for the Most visitors to a virtual pub, support your local pubs and donate to The National Emergencies Trust Coronavirus appeal – all while wearing your slippers

On May 1st, join The Covid Arms ‘landlady’ Kiri Pritchard-Mclean and her host of celebrity guests; Russell Howard, Nish Kumar, Jon Richardson, Joel Dommett, Marcus Brigstocke, Rachel Parris, Lucy Beaumont, Jenny Ryan and Suzi Ruffel, for a night in at the world’s largest virtual pub

Ladies and Gentlemen of our great nation, the team at The Covid Arms, and some of the nation’s best-loved Comedians, are calling upon you to join them on Friday the 1st of May at the world’s largest virtual lock-in; where they will be attempting to break the Guinness World Record Title for ‘Most visitors to a virtual pub’. In taking part you will also be helping to raise money to support your local pubs, and donate to The National Emergencies Trust Coronavirus Appeal – all while wearing your slippers….

The UK is a land of great tradition and in these challenging times one thing that we are all missing is the sense of community that thrives through our local businesses.

The food and beverage industry has been greatly affected by this pandemic; so let’s give back, share a drink and enjoy the company of our favourite pub owners, neighbours and friends in the safest way possible – and why not break a world record while we’re at it?

Admission to The Covid Arms will support your local watering hole, as well as our hero emergency workers who are risking their lives for our safety everyday. Help honour them by staying home, logging in and letting the fun begin. Entry will be based on a pay-it-forward scheme so any pubs missing their locals can register online, and let their community know they’re (virtually) open for business.

When the doors swing open at The Covid Arms you’ll be greeted by the formidable landlady, double Chortle Award winner, Kiri Pritchard-McLean. It’s her pub, she calls the shots and tonight it’s quiz night. To help host the night, Kiri will be joined by a group of fellow celebrities – including the likes of Russell Howard, Nish Kumar and The Chase’s Jenny Ryan – who are no strangers to quiz shows. There will be mystery guests (who’ll be hosting the music round?), quick-fire rounds, a live leaderboard and prizes. At any minute you may be joined live in your front room, so make sure to wear your best ‘staying in’ gear.

Kiri, adds: “I’m so excited to be involved with this, it’s all my favourite things; comedy, pubs and quizzes. Oh, and charity, please delete this line so it looks like charity was the first thing I said.

“This is going to be such a fun event and takes me back to my comedy roots, gigging in pubs for no money and working on a webcam to make ends meet.

“In all seriousness this is exactly the slice of kindness and joy we all need now. See you at the bar.”

Guinness World Records Editor in Chief Craig Glenday said: Any initiative that keeps as many of us indoors as possible right now is worth celebrating, so fingers crossed for a record-breaking knees up. The next best thing to a night out with your mates is a night IN with your mates – and let’s face it, when are you ever going to get the chance again to share a drink with so many celebs in the same pub?

On the mission to host the World’s biggest lock-in, Simon Deverell, Founder and Director of Crowdfunder UK (and co-landlord of The Covid Arms), said:

“After the news broke that the lockdown had been extended for another three weeks, we thought that the time was right to celebrate the incredible community spirit and humour at the heart of the British public by bringing back the Great British tradition of sharing a pint.

“We started this campaign in collaboration with the brilliant Covid Arms team, founded by Kiri, Jess and Jake. They began the initiative to stream live comedy at ‘The Covid Arms’ in support of charity, and we’re helping to scale this for an amazing cause; showing our support and solidarity with not only our local businesses, but the emergency workers across the nation keeping us safe.”

Innovative, experiential brewery, Beavertown are onboard to support everyone involved with a brilliant campaign on Crowdfunder.co.uk to help pubs looking to get punters involved, and help raise some much needed funds for landlords and ladies; as well as connecting communities across the UK. Beavertown are providing cases of their customers’ favourite beer Neck Oil and limited edition prints as rewards for those involved.

Logan Plant, CEO and Founder of Beavertown says: “When we heard about The Covid Arms’ mission to support the pub industry and our amazing health care workers through the pandemic, we jumped at the chance to be involved! It’s an important cause close to our hearts, and such a brilliant idea. It’s not every day that you get to break a world record and we’re so glad we could be a part of it in some way. We’re proud to be pledging £5,000 worth of beer to the cause, and can’t wait to crack open a beer on Friday with everyone”.

To find out more about how you can get involved, and buy tickets for a night in at The Covid Arms go to: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/worldsbiggestpub

Lets login to The Covid Arms, have a pint and protect ourselves and our Key Workers by waiting for this to blow over.