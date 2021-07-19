The Critical Need For Collaboration Between Local Authorities And Hospitality Businesses

Share Tweet Share Email

The One Voice group of industry and consumer trade bodies have today written to Robert Jenrick, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government regarding the news that the temporary extension to Pavement Licenses has now been made permanent.

The move, allowing pubs, bars, cafes and restaurants to continue trading in these vital additional outside spaces, has been welcomed by the hospitality sector. The new pavement culture will allow customers to continue reconnecting with friends and family in more places than ever, as part of the Government’s wider High Street Strategy, also launched this week.

They have however, requested that MHCLG promotes a pragmatic and collaborative approach specifically from Local Authorities, with hospitality businesses as they start their road to recovery.

A spokesperson for the trade bodies said:

“We are encouraged by the specific announcements from Government this week, fully recognising the contribution from the hospitality sector and its central role in the nations’ economic recovery.

“We will now need a consistent, collaborative and pragmatic approach from Local Authorities to ensure that the spirit of this decision is reflected locally, in order that hospitality can truly take advantage of this permanent expansion of their outside areas.

“Also, as legal restrictions are lifted, replaced by Government guidance, hospitality businesses will be operating to a risk assessed approach, tailored to their individual venues, which needs to be fully understood by Local Authorities.”

