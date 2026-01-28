The Energy Trends Set to Impact Hospitality in 2026

Share Post Share Email

UK hospitality is changing fast. As 2026 approaches, sustainability is becoming a key differentiator, with a recent Booking.com survey showing that 74% of UK travellers actively seek sustainable options and many are willing to pay more for them.

Investors are taking note too. ESG performance increasingly shapes valuations, lending decisions and asset strategies, with 49% of lenders saying they would divest from businesses that aren’t taking suitable action (Savills 2022). Hotels and other hospitality venues that embrace genuine sustainability – not just good marketing – can strengthen their brand, improve operational resilience and enhance asset value.

At the same time, several major energy trends will influence how hospitality businesses manage costs. Although wholesale prices have stabilised compared to recent years, the charges for maintaining and using the UK electricity network are set to rise significantly in 2026, meaning many establishments may face higher bills even without increasing consumption.

Meanwhile, carbon reporting is moving towards more granular, hour-by-hour data, making it essential for sustainability-conscious businesses to prove their energy is genuinely renewable.

Fortunately, there are practical, future-proof solutions. On-site solar generation offers fast payback for the energy-hungry hospitality sector, often in as little as three years, followed by decades of low-cost electricity. It reduces exposure to rising grid costs, makes sustainability commitments visible and supports additional services such as EV charging.

When combining solar with truly renewable electricity supply and transparent reporting, this also allows businesses to build trust with guests, investors and partners.

