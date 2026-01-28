The Fold and Calor BioLPG: A Mindful Way to Escape

Share Post Share Email

The idea for The Fold was born during Covid, when the whole country was confined indoors. The landowners felt fortunate to have this beautiful outdoor space – a place to exercise, unwind, and find peace amid an uncertain world. Wanting others to experience the same sense of freedom, they decided to share it – creating a corner of land where friends and family could rest and reconnect with nature.

Because of the family’s deep connection to the land, the project was only possible if it protected and respected the environment – making the balance between construction and conservation the guiding principle throughout. The Fold has gradually grown into a small retreat of four off-grid cabins, each designed to offer guests simple comfort and quiet luxury, with the landscape always at the heart of the experience.

More recently The Fold has been recognised with a Judges’ Commendation as an Off-Grid Pioneer at the Herefordshire Tourism Awards.

Sustainability at the Core

Much of The Fold’s energy comes from on-site solar arrays and sustainably sourced firewood. But one part of the set-up remained a challenge: gas for cooking, heating and hot water.

While essential for creating a luxurious stay, the team knew it left a heavier carbon footprint than they wanted.

Introducing Calor BioLPG

To address this, The Fold turned to Calor, already familiar as a trusted energy provider. Together they explored switching from conventional propane to BioLPG, Calor’s renewable alternative. By working closely with a sales representative, The Fold adopted a system using 19kg cylinders and move onto a 70% BioLPG tariff which they’ve been happily using for a year now.

With Calor BioLPG customers can choose from a range of allocation tariffs, from 20% through to 100%, allowing them to balance sustainability goals with budget considerations.

Each tariff corresponds to a different level of CO2 reduction, with all allocations backed by Green Gas Certificates to verify renewable usage.

The Impact

This shift has allowed The Fold to significantly cut its CO2 emissions without compromising on reliability for guests. It’s also a step that fits naturally with their wider ambitions: rewilding their site, supporting local producers, and ensuring their operations enhance, rather than harm, the land they steward.

A Positive Partnership

The Fold describes their experience with Calor as constructive and collaborative. Their sales representative listened carefully to what they wanted to achieve and helped design a workable solution. As they see it, this wasn’t just a switch in energy supply, but the beginning of a partnership that supports their wider sustainability goals.

Looking Ahead

For The Fold, sustainability is not a requirement but a responsibility — one that shapes every decision. Switching to BioLPG has been part of that journey, helping them to align the comfort they offer visitors with the environmental values that guide the business.

For further information on Calor visit www.calor.co.uk/caterers