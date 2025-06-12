The Hospitality Sector Is Set For A £259.3m Boost From The 2025 Women’s Euros Tournament

Share Post Share Email

A new report reveals the Women’s Euros tournament (2 Jul – 27 Jul) is set to give the hospitality industry a £259.3m boost, as consumers flock to venues to watch the games surrounded by like-minded football fans.

The Women’s UEFA Euro 2025 Spending Report by VoucherCodes.co.uk, the UK’s most-trusted discount site, reveals the UK economy is set for a £851.6m spike in sales from the tournament, with fans spending across the retail and hospitality sectors.

With 73% of all Women’s Euros viewers expected to watch at least one match from a hospitality venue, the industry can expect an additional 5.9 million customers over the tournament.

This year’s tournament is being held in Switzerland, with games scheduled for evening and weekend kick-offs – the perfect time for hospitality visitors. Combined with the warm summer weather, the 2025 Women’s Euros is forecast to see sales surpass the £115m spent at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, by £144.3m.

Looking more closely at what consumers will be purchasing, the report finds drink sales will account for the majority of hospitality spend at £158.9m. A further £99.3m is set to go on food, as fans fuel up for the games.

Although all venues should see an uplift from the tournament, some will benefit more than others. Three-quarters of Euros fans will watch a game from their local pub (73%), with a further three-fifths planning to head to a bar. Clubs (28%), restaurants (30%), social clubs (31%) and sports clubs (32%) will also be popular with football fans.

The Women’s Euros tournament will give a generous boost to the hospitality industry, but sales are unlikely to reach the heights of last year’s Men’s Euros tournament which saw an influx of £613.7m – that’s £469.4m more than this year’s tournament. With a smaller fan base and a more family-friendly audience, many consumers will be choosing to watch the games from home instead resulting in a more modest spend.

Michael Brandy, Senior Commercial Director at VoucherCodes.co.uk, comments:

“As always, this year’s international football tournament is set to draw a crowd, giving the hospitality industry a welcome boost. Football goes hand-in-hand with the great British pub, so it’s no surprise that many consumers will be choosing to watch the tournament at a hospitality venue, surrounded by like-minded football fans.

“For hospitality venues looking to make the most of the tournament, offering great value will be the key to success. Competition for customers will be fierce, so venues should think creatively about what deals and discounts they can provide to encourage consumers through their doors.”