Fundraising For Pedalling To Pubs Exceeds A Record-Breaking £100k

The fundraising total for Pedalling To Pubs 2025 has exceeded a record-breaking total of £100k, days after hospitality industry leaders crossed the finish line of their 220km sponsored bike ride across the Lake District.

From 5 – 7 June, the 60 intrepid riders cycled from Penrith to Cockermouth to Carlise and back to raise vital funds for leading hospitality charities the LTC (Licensed Trade Charity) and Only A Pavement Away – with real grit and determination shown by each and every rider.

With the fundraising total now standing at over £100k, Pedalling To Pubs 2025 has surpassed last year’s record of £85k.

This year’s headline sponsor was Polaris Elements, with the ride also supported by Thatchers Cider, Lucky Saint, and partners BII. The funds raised are vital for allowing both charities to support people entering, currently employed in, or leaving the hospitality sector.

Steve Alton, Lead Rider and CEO at the BII, said:

“This year’s ride was very challenging with steep, rolling hills and torrential rain, but seeing the fundraising total exceed a phenomenal £100k makes it all worth it! Thank you to everyone who took part and to everyone who has donated – your incredible support allows these two charities to continue helping people in the hospitality industry who need it most. It’s not too late to contribute, so if you are able, we would be beyond grateful for any further donations.”

Chris Welham, CEO of the LTC, said:

“Completing this year’s Pedalling To Pubs felt indescribable, but seeing the fundraising total surpass £100k is on another level. On behalf of the LTC, I want to thank everyone who has supported this year’s ride. The funds enable us to continue providing vital health and wellbeing support, practical advice, and financial assistance for people in the licensed hospitality community.”

Greg Mangham, Founder and voluntary CEO of Only A Pavement Away, said:

“We’re so incredibly proud of each and every one of the inspirational industry leaders who crossed the finish line in the Lake District, and want to thank everyone who contributed to this spectacular fundraising total of over £100k. The funds will allow us to continue building brighter futures, giving those wanting to rebuild their lives a pathway into long-term, stable employment within hospitality.”