The Hotel Folk Group to Match Gratuities During April in Support of Ukraine Charity Appeal

The Hotel Folk group will be matching gratuities kindly left by their customers throughout April and donating proceeds to the Human Appeal charity Ukraine emergency fund.

Commenting on the difficult choice of which charity to support, The Hotel Folk’s CEO David Scott said; “After considering a large number of extremely worthwhile appeals, being in hospitality we decided to support the Human Appeal. As a humanitarian organisation, they help to provide water, food and shelter to needy communities, particularly when emergencies strike. ‘Unity in Community’ is also one of our core values and is extremely important to The Hotel Folk.

“During April we will match gratuities received pound for pound in aid of the Human Appeal’s Ukraine Emergency Appeal, while our Folk will continue to receive their tips. The better service we can provide, the more we will raise.”