The Licensed Trade Charity, Together With Kopparberg Launch The ‘Together We Can’ Campaign, To Support The Hospitality Industry Across The UK

As the hospitality industry temporarily closes its doors in communities across the UK to tackle COVID-19, The Licensed Trade Charity and Kopparberg are launching the ‘Together We Can’ campaign, to support those in the industry in vital need of funding and advice.

By pledging £20 or more to the Licensed Trade Charity, up to 1,250 Kopparberg fans will receive a case of either Strawberry & Lime cider or Strawberry & Lime gin and lemonade cans to their home, and the brand is letting you choose which you’d rather have. In return, the charity, which has supported the hospitality industry in the UK for over 200 years, provides financial assistance, as well as practical advice spanning debt, housing, employment law and benefits to those in the drinks industry during these unprecedented times.

In addition to the financial and practical support offered, the charity is offering six free counselling sessions for those finding the current climate particularly difficult, and 100% of your donation will support in funding these vital services.

Donations are pledged through GoFundMe, the largest crowdfunding site in the world. All you have to do is visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-the-together-we-can-campaign, pledge your funds and upload a form of ID to verify you are over the age of 18. Again, 100% of your donation will go directly to The Licensed Trade Charity.

James Brewster, Chief Executive at The Licensed Trade Charity commented, “Along with the rest of the country, we’re devastated by the effects of COVID-19 on the pub, bar and brewery industry right now and we’re proud to be teaming up with Kopparberg as they help us to spread the message to everyone involved that you’re not alone, no matter what situation you might find yourself in. From financial grants to support with rent or mortgage arrears and telephone support services for those who are feeling the effects of self-isolation, there is help available to those who need it in our industry right now.”

Kopparberg, a brand that strives to unite people, are honoured to support the Licensed Trade Charity during these times of uncertainty. Neil Robinson, Sales Director at Kopparberg said, “We know it’s a difficult time for publicans and workers across the drinks industry who have had to temporarily shut their doors and we want to help raise funds and awareness for the vitally important Licensed Trade Charity, who will offer ongoing support for our trade partners and workers in the industry during these unprecedented times.”

You may not be able to visit your local at this time, but please do continue to show your support for workers in the drinks industry by pledging your support and using #TogetherWeCan. To donate to the Licensed Trade Charity and receive your case of Kopparberg, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-the-together-we-can-campaign