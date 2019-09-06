The Lucky Onion Expands With Iconic Racing Pub The Hollow Bottom

In October 2019, The Lucky Onion will reveal an exciting new addition to its family of properties with the newly renovated The Hollow Bottom. The 17th Century Cotswold stone pub has been a staple part of the racing community for decades.

The Lucky Onion group, owned by Jade and Julian Dunkerton, took over The Hollow Bottom in September, highlighting their dedication to invest in local pubs and historic buildings. The opening will allow the community and racing fans to once again celebrate during Cheltenham’s renowned race weeks. With leading trainers Nigel Twiston-Davies, Jonjo O’Neil and Fergal O’Brian living close by, The Hollow Bottom is the place to be during Cheltenham Festival.

The historic building features large recessed windows, low ceilings and exposed stone walls and timbers making it perfect for relaxing; whether by the log-burning fire or outside on the terrace. Celebrating his passion for local ingredients, Executive Chef for the group Ronnie Bonetti has created simple yet heart-warmingly delicious menu featuring classic pub dishes while Sunday’s menu honours the traditional British roast with Yorkshire puddings and all the trimmings.

Outside of race week, The Hollow Bottom is the perfect place for a quiet drink and supper after exploring the Cotswold Way National Trail and the picturesque village of Guiting Power, which is now a conservation area.

Julian Dunkerton, The Lucky Onion’s owner and Superdry co-founder, commented: “It is our ongoing commitment to restore historic buildings in the Cotswolds and Cheltenham. Racing is the heart of the local community as is The Hollow Bottom, we have gone above and beyond to ensure that locals and visitors are able to continue to celebrate both.”