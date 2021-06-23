The Mia Launches Dedicated Quality Standard For Pubs And Bars

Share Tweet Share Email

Pubs and bars who recognise business meetings and events as a new revenue stream can now benefit from a dedicated quality assurance accreditation scheme offered by the UK’s largest trade association for meetings and events venues.

Designed to provide reassurance to event organisers, the Meetings Industry Association’s (mia) new AIM Small Venues quality standard has been specifically tailored for properties such as inns, private dining restaurants, boutique hotels, golf clubs and stately homes where meetings or events account for a small proportion of their annual turnover (less than 10%) or have less than 200 square metres of dedicated event space.

The new standard features vital infection control protocols mirroring those expected of any professional venue achieving the mia’s existing AIM Secure accreditation which is available to any property able to meet the stringent criteria.

Jane Longhurst, chief executive of the mia, said: “We are delighted to be launching this standard to specifically support venues such as boutique hotels, inns, private dining restaurants, stately homes and golf clubs as they move towards recovery. AIM Small Venues has been specifically tailored to be inclusive and enable smaller properties the opportunity to showcase their ability to deliver a first-class events service in appropriate facilities and demonstrate their pledge to offering a healthy and hygienic environment for the safety of both staff and customers. Once a venue has achieved the industry recognised standard, they will be regarded amongst the best in the industry.”

She added: “We are delighted with the response from the properties that we have discussed this with already as they recognise that business meetings and events provide an opportunity to grow an additional revenue stream. Many organisations are now keen to reunite their workforces with face-to-face meetings, but it is imperative for organisers to be able to choose a venue that is capable of hosting their meeting professionally as well as following the correct protocols for the safety of everyone. Displaying the mia’s AIM Small Venues standard will go a long way to doing just that.”

Qualifying AIM Small Venues, which is renewable annually, will be required to complete a stringent self-assessment process which looks at the provision of facilities, legal compliance and customer service levels. If they are selected, venues must also agree to an independent assessors visit at any point in their accreditation year.