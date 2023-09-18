The Perfect Snack for All Your Trade and Hospitality Needs

Share Tweet Share Email

Robert’s Dorset provides an unparalleled snack experience that will elevate your trade and hospitality offerings to your customers.

At Robert’s Dorset, we understand the diverse dietary preferences of your patrons, whether they follow a vegan, keto, or allergen-free lifestyle. Rest assured; our selection of snacks caters for all.

As a trusted supplier to independent shops, pubs, and the hospitality industry, we offer a range of sizes in all our products for direct reselling.

Our vibrant packaging is designed to catch the eye, while the contents are sure to satisfy. From our stackable pots which optimise your shelf space, and fit most cup holders, to our elegant mason jars which add the “wow factor” to any display.

Discover the perfect bar snacks to complement your fine beverages or enhance your guests’ welcome baskets with something truly special.

Why Choose Robert’s Dorset?

Established in 2011, we are a family-owned and operated business. At the core of our operations lies a personal touch, ensuring our trade customers enjoy the following advantages:

• Delicious snacks to delight your customers.

• Exceptional customer service, led by a dedicated Account Manager.

• Convenient ordering options, whether online or by phone.

• Handcrafted products made in beautiful Dorset, England.

• Every item is prepared to order, ensuring customers always receive the freshest products

• All our packaging is fully recyclable or reusable and we have a 99.9% waste free production process

• Proudly certified by the Roundtable of Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) – palm oil is only used in Fudge

• All our ingredients are of the highest quality.

Contact Robert for an online catalogue and more information regarding our perfect snacks.

robert@robertsdorset.com

01202 875280

www.robertsdorset.com