The Price of Good Operations

Nicky Chenery, General Manager of EMEA at SafetyCulture, explains the crucial role technology must now take in reducing operational costs and improving communication to help hospitality businesses stay afloat during the pandemic.

Faced with booking cancellations and mounting staff shortages, hospitality leaders are finding that good operations incur a steep cost in the pandemic era. But what’s the alternative? Cutting corners, team burnout, low productivity and morale can all compound to negatively affect the business. Bad operations come at a much higher price.

In late December 2021, the UK government promised grants to hospitality businesses to tackle the impact of the Omicron variant, but many are yet to receive them. Under increased financial pressure, businesses are forced to re-examine workplace procedures and find new avenues to strengthen their operations with fewer resources on hand.

As those in hospitality are called upon to do more with less, it’s crucial for leaders to adopt effective technology that will help them better connect with the frontline and implement new procedures in a practical and scalable way. Here are some ways to get you started.

FIGHT DECISION FATIGUE

As we’re forced to keep up with new variants and measures relating to Covid-19, decision fatigue has taken hold.There is an antidote — simplicity. Replacing complex tasks with simple processes using technology can be the solution.Whether it’s digitising opening or closing checklists or making it easy to raise problems on- the-go, this can be a game-changer in the day-to-day processes for hospitality team members.

We see this day to day in our line of work. Raising and resolving issues can be a challenge, especially for large hospitality resorts than span acerage with many different teams on staff.That’s the problem that Butlin’s was facing.When relying on pen and paper to report issues across the entire property, things get lost in the shuffle.The list gets too long to recall, and staff members are likely overrun with different tasks and priorities.