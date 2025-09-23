The Red Lion, Stratford-Upon-Avon Is Now Open – Opening Marks Heartwood Inns’ 33rd Opening

Share Post Share Email

Heartwood Inns has opened The Red Lion in Stratford-upon-Avon on the 23rd September, its 33rd pub in the Heartwood estate.

In a ceremony officiated by the Mayor of Stratford-upon-Avon, Dani Hunter, the pub was officially opened to welcome the Stratford-upon-Avon community through its doors. The Mayor was joined by members of the Royal Shakespeare Company and the Stratford Upon Avon BID to celebrate the opening of the pub.

The Red Lion is located on the canal in historic Stratford-Upon-Avon and is located just moments from the home of the Royal Shakespeare Company. A listed building, the pub has undergone a multi-million pound refurbishment to create 182 internal seats across the bar and dining room with an additional 386 external seats created in the spectacular garden.

Guests enjoyed bubbly, sweet treats, a speech from CEO Richard Ferrier, tours of the newly refurbished pub and even Shakespeare’s characters made an appearance at the pub to welcome in the local community.

Under the leadership of General Manager Ritesh Shetty and Head Chef Vikki Kumar, guests will enjoy a seasonally changing, sustainably sourced menu in line with Heartwood’s three star rating from the Sustainable Restaurant Association, the highest rating possible. Alongside a carefully curated drinks list, the pub will offer a selection of local cask ales available on draught.

Richard Ferrier, CEO of Heartwood Collection, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be bringing this iconic pub back to life in a truly special town. Following a sympathetic refurbishment of the bar, restaurant and the spectacular garden, we are proud to be joining this vibrant and historic community.”