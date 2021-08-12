The UK’s Best-Looking Pubs Unveiled In Prestigious CAMRA Awards

Share Tweet Share Email

The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow, one of seven pubs celebrated in this year’s Pub Design Awards

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has just unveiled the 2021 winners of its prestigious Pub Design Awards, which aims to recognise the most stunning feats of architecture, design and conservation in British pubs across the country.

There were seven winners across the different categories, ranging from best refurbishment to the prestigious Historic England Conservation award, and one additional pub highly commended in this year’s competition.

This year’s winners are:

Blind Bull, Little Hucklow, Derbyshire, joint winner of the Refurbishment Award

Green Dragon, Flaunden, Hertfordshire, joint winner of the Refurbishment Award

Brickmaker’s Alehouse, Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex, joint winner of the Conversion to Pub Use Award

Colmore Tap, Birmingham, joint winner of the Conversion to Pub Use Award

Swan & Railway, Wigan, winner of the Historic England Conservation Award

Bridge Inn, Horwich, near Bolton, winner of the Community Local Award

Also highly commended for the Refurbishment Award is the Air Hostess, in Tollerton near Nottingham.

This year’s Pub Design Awards, held in conjunction with Historic England, come after over a year of restrictions and uncertainty for the pub industry, and mere weeks after the full lifting of restrictions on 19 July. The awards had been delayed from their usual announcement earlier in the year, in order to factor in coronavirus restrictions on pubs and allowing the judging panel to visit the nominated establishments.

Andrew Davison, chair of CAMRA’s Pub Design Award judging panel, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating the range of high-quality architecture and design that can be found in pubs across the United Kingdom today, especially after the trials of the last few months.

“This year’s judges have selected a fantastic range of buildings, from a structure once used as a brick manufacturer’s showroom, to a beloved local that underwent a refurbishment planned to be as eco-friendly as possible. They are examples of pubs that have been lovingly curated and preserved, and in some cases that have stood the test of time for years and years. Now that restrictions have lifted, we hope to join you all in celebrating this achievement with a visit to the pub and a pint at the bar.

“We had a difficult time narrowing it down to just these seven awardees – congratulations to them all!”

Winners will be recognised at a virtual event hosted by the awards’ judges at 7pm on 26 August. To join the event and congratulate the pub owners and designers, simply visit the below link to book a place on Zoom: https://camra-org-uk.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMrdOisrDkpGtRw2-jbGb0zO7N3yUN_Ve-N