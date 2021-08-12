Badger Hounds Wins 2021 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award

Share Tweet Share Email

Badger Hounds’ Great Reviews Earn it a Place Among Travelers’ Top 10% of Restaurants Worldwide.

The Badger Hounds, a community pub in the heart of Hinderwell, has been recognised as a ‌‌2021 Travelers’ Choice award winner for consistently delivering fantastic experiences to its visitors, placing it in the top 10% of restaurants worldwide. The pub is owned by leading UK community pub group Admiral Taverns.

This achievement celebrates businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to people around the globe, having earned great traveler reviews on TripAdvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the past year was, licensees Steve and Andy stood out by continuously delivering great service and experience to their guests, providing delicious food and drinks to their customers.

Located in the beautiful Hinderwell, the pub offers a range of fresh seafood, including scampi, octopus, mussels and cod. Sam Lightwing, the amazing chef at the Badger Hounds is always looking at news ways of making his menu innovative, sourcing the freshest produce, whilst supporting local businesses. The pub also offers a pizza and pasta night every Tuesday, which is proving to be very popular, with customers encouraged to book ahead!

Stephen Sands, Licensee at the Badger Hounds, commented: “It’s a great privilege to be recognised by TripAdvisor as one of the top restaurants worldwide. The team always put in a fantastic effort to ensure all our customers are enjoying their visit. I am so passionate about providing the best quality of food and I am thrilled to read that our customers feel the same.”

Steve takes great pride in providing the best service around, ensuring everyone in the pub feels safe and comfortable, whilst enjoying great food. Taking one look at their TripAdvisor page you will see the list of endless amazing reviews, with the most recent review describing it as a ‘friendly atmosphere and the food was amazing as usual!!!! Couldn’t fault anything, we will be back over and over again !!!!! FANTASTIC!!!!!!”

Having worked in the hospitality industry for over 20 years, and running the Badger Hounds for three, Steve is a popular figure in town. Throughout the pandemic, Steve and Andy took the time to carry out maintenance to the pub, including new internal fittings, repainting the interior, whilst adding new benches outside. They even installed a beautiful blue metallic sink in the bar to ensure customers felt safe with the ongoing pandemic.

Craig Kennedy, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns commented: “It’s fantastic to see Steve and Andy’s hard work throughout the past year being rewarded with this excellent achievement. To be ranked so highly by their visitors is a true testament to the experience they provide. I can’t wait to visit the pub again myself and would recommend everyone to do the same.”

Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at TripAdvisor. “Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 Travelers’ Choice Awards, I know the past year has been extremely challenging for tourism businesses. What has impressed me is how businesses adapted to these challenges, implementing new cleanliness measures, adding social distancing guidelines, and utilizing technology to prioritize guest safety. The Travelers’ Choice Awards highlight the places that are consistently excellent – delivering quality experiences time and time again even while navigating changing customer expectations and new ways of working. Based on a full year of reviews from customers, this award speaks to the great service and experience you provided guests in the midst of a pandemic.”