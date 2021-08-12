Manchester Hoteliers Association Tackles Recruitment Difficulties Head On

Share Tweet Share Email

The organisation takes a three-tiered approach

The Manchester Hoteliers Association (MHA), the non-profit organisation of the key hotels within the city centre and the Greater Manchester area, has responded to the hospitality sector’s recruitment difficulties with a three-tiered approach.

The Association will tackle the challenge on three levels: working with secondary schools, with local colleges in the region and with strong contacts already made with universities.

At secondary school level, the MHA is carrying out an extensive school liaison programme, working with Springboard and partnering with 5 local Manchester secondary schools. Commencing in September 2021, hotels will work closely with schools to help with careers days, work experience and visits to the hotels to gain a better understanding and awareness for careers that are open to school leavers.

The programme aims to create a better awareness and understanding for pupils, parents and teachers of the opportunities available in the industry, leading to more young people entering hospitality in the months and years ahead.

For college students, the MHA is partnered with Manchester colleges in the region, offering 400 placements to students at hotels across the city. The programme starts in September 2021 and will equip the students with real experience to put on their CVs, aiding them in entering the world of work. The aim is that each hotel participating will offer up to 15 placements for college students as part of the programme.

The MHA will also continue its strong partnership with Manchester Metropolitan University (MMU), running its pioneering work experience and hotel mentoring scheme for the new university term. The initiative sees all first-year students offered an opportunity to gain work experience with hotels in the city.

The MHA also relaunch its pioneering mentorship scheme, which in its fifth year running, links General Managers with final year students to help guide them through their final year and support them in their professional development.

Adrian Ellis, chair of the MHA, commented “Through our three-tiered approach we are committed to inspiring the future generation into joining the vibrant hospitality sector. Whether it be through fun work experience days with Year 11 students or formal mentorship programmes at university level, we are dedicated to positively making an impact and making hospitality a career of choice.”

The MHA also hosts hospitality student forums, entitled Keep the Faith in Hospitality. Initially, the forums were held in Manchester for 50 MMU student attendees, with the aim to keep students updated on what was happening in the industry throughout such uncertain times. Due to the success of the forums, they have now expanded to become UK wide, with over 250 students, registered from universities up and down the country, attending. The next of these events is scheduled for mid-October 2021.