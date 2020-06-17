The World’s 50 Best Restaurants Launches Global Fundraising Auction Featuring Bespoke Gastronomic Experiences With The Wold’s Top Chefs

The organisation behind The World’s 50 Best Restaurants announces that its ‘Bid for Recovery’ Auction will debut on 3 July, offering food and travel enthusiasts the opportunity to bid for out-of-this-world gastronomic experiences with the world’s best chefs. The first-ever global gastronomic auction on this scale, incredible lots have been donated by the restaurants and chefs featured on the recent World’s 50 Best Restaurants lists, as well as by partner brands.

The 50 Best ‘Bid for Recovery’ Auction is the largest global event of its kind aiming to raise funds that will provide direct and tangible financial relief for restaurants worldwide as they emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic. The auction is a key fund-raising element of the 50 Best for Recovery programme, announced last month, in partnership with founding donor S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna.

The 50 Best ‘Bid for Recovery’ Auction will feature more than 100 lots, providing the opportunity for bidders to select from an array of the most extraordinary global gastronomic experiences imaginable, as well as rare and limited-edition items. Some of the bespoke auction lot highlights include:

Mirazur, Menton, France

A DAY WITH MAURO COLAGRECO – CHEF AT THE WORLD’S BEST RESTAURANT

Mauro and Julia Colagreco will welcome two lucky guests to idyllic Menton, visit Mirazur’s famous gardens to select produce, meet the fishermen who supply the restaurant’s seafood at the harbour, and lunch with Chef Mauro at his organic Pecora Negra pizzeria. Guests will also taste dishes at Mirazur’s ‘creation kitchen’, meet the team and enjoy the full, newly developed tasting menu, before departing with a set of wine glasses and case of wine.

Atelier Crenn, San Francisco, CA, USA

THE INCRENNIBLE EXPERIENCE! HOSTED BY CHEF DOMINIQUE CRENN

This truly unique prize includes a day on Chef Crenn’s Bleu Belle Farm, taking in activities such as fermentation, beekeeping and olive oil production. An exclusive wine tasting session with a renowned Californian winemaker will be followed by the tasting menu dinner at Atelier Crenn. The next day, acclaimed pastry chef Juan Contreras will lead guests in a chocolate-making masterclass. The experience culminates in an evening of dinner and drinks at Petit Crenn.