There Is Such A Thing As Society: Research Shows Support For Local Businesses

Soul Food – Restaurant Deliveries Helping People to Feel Less Isolated

Pubs and Restaurants Delivering Essential Service Say Brits

New research released today shows incredible strength of communities as residents and local pubs and restaurants support each other during lockdown.

Boris Johnson announced that “there is such a thing as society” as he thanked the British public’s response to latest measures, a sentiment echoed in the research which involved more than 2,000 people nationwide*.

It found that 71% believe takeaways and deliveries from their local pub or restaurant could be considered an essential service during the pandemic. One in six said that the taste of their favourite dish delivered by a local establishment was helping them to feel less isolated while at home.

More than three quarters (79%) of people were aware of a local establishment that had adapted their businesses to offer deliveries in response to closures. Concern about the survival of local businesses and supporting the livelihood of local people was the primary reason behind orders.

Difficulty finding stock in supermarkets was the second driver for orders. Beyond purchasing takeaway meals and drinks, 15% of people indicated they were keen to show support by purchasing ingredients and groceries direct from their local pub or restaurant.

The findings show that Brits do #supportlocal and follows widespread use of the popular hashtag on social media. It was mentioned more than 20,000 times in 24 hours on the day pubs and restaurants closed**.

High Speed Training, which provides online training to the sector, commissioned the research. Sarah Taylor, a specialist in hospitality at High Speed Training, said: “It is fantastic to see local communities coming together to support each other. Our research shows that not only are members of the public keen to support the livelihoods of local people and businesses, but those same businesses are providing a much-needed comfort to people at home. It is clear that there is still an important role for local pubs, bars, cafes and restaurants at the heart of their communities.”