Think Big, Drink Small With Felix James At The Red (On)Lion

Brewer and co-founder of Small Beer Brew Co. Felix James will be leading an online tour of their Bermondsey brewery on CAMRA’s virtual pub the Red (On)Lion.

The event, taking place on Tuesday 23 June at 6pm, will also include a tasting of their four vegan, low-ABV brews:

Lager (2.1%) – a Pilsner-style lager which is clean and crisp with a biscuity, citrus zing

Session Pale (2.5%) – a flavour-packed pale ale with bright, fresh citrus, met with juicy bitterness

Steam (2.7%) – a rich, rye-style beer with rounded malty richness, full of dried fruit biscuit notes

Dark Lager (1%) – nosing like a stout or porter, this dark beer drinks like a lager and leaves a roasted toasty finish

Small Beer Brew Co. is the “world’s first dedicated small beer brewery”. It honours the staple of British daily life in the 1700s, when small beer was consumed as a hydrating and more nutritional alternative to unsanitary drinking water.

To save your place, simply visit https://theredonlion.co.uk/ and click ‘Join’ on the event – up to 50 participants can get involved, and it will be on a first come first serve basis.