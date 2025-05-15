This European Country Charges Tourists to Breathe – Literally,” Warns Travel Expert

Share Post Share Email

Sunshine taxes, clean air fees and cruise charges – the bizarre hidden costs catching out holidaymakers

As millions of Brits prepare for summer getaways, experts are warning of an unexpected cost creeping onto hotel bills across Europe – the ‘tourist tax’.

Often dressed up as “eco fees” or “sustainability charges,” these taxes are quietly added to nightly stays – and in some cases, just visiting a city for the day could cost you money. The team at Crypto Casinos has revealed the 15 quirkiest, most surprising tourist taxes in Europe,including one country where you’re essentially charged just for breathing clean air.

“You might think you’re getting a great deal on flights or hotels, but these hidden taxes can add up fast,” says [Spokesperson Name], travel and consumer finance expert at Crypto Casinos “They sound harmless – ‘air tax’, ‘eco contribution’, ‘sojourn fee’ – but they can easily cost families £100+ extra per trip.”

Top 15 Weird & Unexpected Tourist Taxes in Europe – 2025 Edition

It’s Not Just Hotels Anymore…

Venice’s €5 Day Visitor Tax now applies even if you’re not staying overnight – a world first.

In Amsterdam, you’ll be charged extra for “air” on top of a percentage-based hotel fee.

Cruise passengers in Spain and Italy are now facing per-hour port taxes in addition to regular city levies.

And while some of these charges are modest on their own, they add up fast – particularly for families or longer trips.

Why These Taxes Exist

Local governments argue these levies are needed to tackle overtourism, fund environmental projects, and preserve historic sites. But with branding like “clean air fee” and “sustainability tax,” many travellers are left feeling they’re paying for things they assumed were free.

Methodology:

All tourist tax data was collected in May 2025 from official tourism board websites, city council pages, and verified travel sources. Prices are based on standard adult rates and converted to GBP/EUR where applicable. Additional charges (such as per-person, per-night or per-entry fees) were included where publicly available. Data may vary slightly based on season, accommodation rating, or traveller nationality.