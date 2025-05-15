Bristol Hoteliers Hope A Bright Summer Lies Ahead

Share Post Share Email

Hoteliers in Bristol are cautiously optimistic their businesses will enjoy a brighter summer after a challenging start to 2025.

The increase in the minimum wage coupled with a rise in employer’s National Insurance contributions placed further strain on hospitality businesses.

But the Bristol Hoteliers Association (BHA) says the outlook for the next few months is stronger and that the market seems to have overcome a nervous start to the year.

BHA Chair Adam Flint said:

“We’re still expecting to see some continued strain on our Average Daily Rate but we are anticipating stronger weekends as we enter summer.

“Last year’s European football championships seemed to draw people away from the city but we’re hopeful they will return this year.

“July is already benefitting from the Cardiff concert by Oasis, with fans booking Bristol accommodation as an overflow from the Welsh capital.

“We also have the Bristol Harbour Festival in July, which is always good for business and in August we’re delighted to see the return of the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta, which shines a global spotlight on the city.

“The traditional summer upturn in trade should be extended into September this year, thanks to Bristol hosting two quarter finals and both semi-finals of the women’s rugby world cup.

“Securing such a prestigious sporting event like this is a welcome vote of confidence in the city, its facilities, its ability to host world-level events and, of course, have the appropriate accommodation to support them.

“Many hospitality businesses are still facing many challenges, but there is clear cause for some cautious optimism as we head into this summer and beyond.”