Three Cheers Pub Co Double Chancellor’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ Offer

Boutique pub group to offer 50% off food in August AND September.

Award-winning London pub group, Three Cheers Pub Co, who are responsible for nine venues in the capital including the legendary Bedford in Balham and The Avalon in Clapham, are pleased to announce they will double Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ discount by giving their customers 50% off food and non-alcoholic drinks in August as well as September.

The ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme is designed to encourage customers back into pubs, cafés and restaurants every Monday to Wednesday throughout the summer. All diners can enjoy a 50% discount of up to £10 per person, meaning a family of four could save up to £40 per meal. Three Cheers Pub Co felt this didn’t go far enough and decided to extend the offer to include September too.

Three Cheers Pub Co was founded in 2003 and is owned by three childhood friends, Tom Peake, Mark Reynolds and Nick Fox. They are responsible for nine London pubs, each with their own unique charm and beautiful gardens. They share a passion for great British produce, fine wines and award-winning ales. The Bedford, The Princess Victoria and The Tommyfield also have stunning hotel rooms. All Three Cheers Pub Co pubs re-opened on 4th July to great success.

Tom Peake, owner and co-founder of Three Cheers Pub Co said: “Lockdown has meant our customers haven’t been able to go to out for a long time. It has also been a financially challenging time for us all. By doubling the period of the offer, and subsiding the discount out of our own pockets, we hope to be able to see more of our lovely customers back, even more often. We’ve missed them!”