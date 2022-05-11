Three Restaurants and a Bar to Open in Flannels New Liverpool Store

Share Tweet Share Email

This summer, Flannels Liverpool will open in the Owen Owen Building as the city’s most exclusive and experiential department store, fusing retail and leisure under one roof, with a mixture of best in class brands, dining and experiences. The new store will feature four venues open from dawn until late creating a new eating and drinking destination for the city of Liverpool.

On the ground floor, Bacino will introduce modern Italian cuisine in a setting that oozes personality and brings social dining to life. An all day menu will incorporate brunch classics alongside pizzas, pasta, aperitivo cocktails, coffees and desserts; offering seasonal, fresh ingredients prepared with creativity in a setting perfect to relax, gather and dine.

On the sixth floor three additional venues will open this Autumn featuring a Rooftop Brasserie, Bar and Pan Asian Restaurant. With their own entrance, the sixth floor venues will open outside of store hours and boast views across the city with space to dine, drink, work, gather and party late into the night.

Serving brunch, small plates and an eclectic mix of classic mains, alongside signature cocktails, coffee and wine; whether enjoying brunch, working from the lounge, meeting friends for dinner or sipping sundowners with a view of the city, the brasserie makes for the perfect day to night hangout.

The Pan-Asian restaurant will take inspiration from some of the globes’ most famous venues set within the floors’ most intimate, sensual and vivacious space. An open kitchen will take centre stage in which diners will be able to watch chefs cook over the open flames of the robata grill, craft fresh sashimi and work with seasonal ingredients to create Asian inspired dishes that are both daring and reimagined.

Those looking to enjoy a drink can do so in the new rooftop bar, serving a mix of skilfully crafted modern and classic cocktails alongside a curated wine and beers list. The space makes for the perfect setting to enjoy daytime catch ups, after work drinks and late night parties, with DJs every weekend and special events planned throughout the year.

The venues will be created and operated by Zanna Hospitality Group, the brand behind some of the North West’s most loved eateries including Evelyn’s Café Bar, Gooey, Mughli Charcoal Pit, Les Deux Pizza Bar, Arlo’s, The Daisy and a number of Flannel’s most recent dining venues – Sienna Kitchen and Bar in Sheffield and Cafe Clo in Leicester.

Commented Sax Arshad, MD of Zanna Group, ‘We’ve been looking to open in Liverpool for a while now, it’s such a vibrant city with an exciting food and drink scene that we’ve always wanted to be part of. This unique space has given us the opportunity to bring not just one but four new concepts to the city. Each of our spaces will offer something slightly different – from a work space to a late night party venue, they’ll be something for everyone and we can not wait to open the doors later this year and welcome the city in.’