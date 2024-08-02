Tisn’t The Season – Phs Greenleaf Urges Businesses To Start Thinking About Christmas

Share Tweet Share Email

phs Greenleaf has launched a new summer campaign to encourage businesses to start thinking early about how to make the biggest impact this Christmas.

phs Greenleaf supplies more than 2,500 decorated Christmas trees each year to businesses across the UK. Its specialist Christmas production team spend most of the year decorating artificial trees in preparation for the festive season.

The new campaign, coined ‘Tisn’t the Season’, features members of the phs Greenleaf team playfully getting ready for Christmas this summer, including one team member as Santa on the beach.

Stephen Dieppe, Managing Director of phs Greenleaf, said:

“Christmas is one of the biggest opportunities to support and add value to your brand. Properly planned, your Christmas decorations alone can help you build relationships, increase brand awareness and boost productivity and sales.

“It’s about creating that golden ‘Instagram moment’ for your customers or staff. That is something that people want to be photographed with and share with friends and followers on social media. It could be something really beautiful, or really unique. It could be very large, or bold, or make a statement. Your Christmas decorations are an easy, cost-effective and organic way to raise awareness of your brand, communicate your key values to your target audience and boost productivity and sales.

“However, we know that it can be hard for businesses to make the time to execute this well so, instead of letting the opportunity pass them by, we take care of everything for them. They can get on with running their business, safe in the knowledge that Christmas is in good hands.

“It’s important to start early and strategically think about what your objectives are for Christmas. We work with thousands of businesses every year to help them create and execute their festive themes for maximum impact, and work on this often starts in the summer.

“You need to ask yourself about what you want to achieve from your Christmas decorations. What do you want them to say about your brand? What do you want customers or staff to think or feel when they see them? What is your ultimate goal?

“We offer a range of decorated Christmas trees with different colour schemes and themes to provide something for everyone. We can also create bespoke trees to customer’s exact requirements.

“As well as traditional reds and golds and luxury snow-covered trees, we also have playful themes like Christmas jumpers and candy canes. We also have sustainable options, including our new Festive Forage tree, which uses only natural and eco-friendly decorations, and the innovative Christmoss Trees™, which are wooden structures featuring moss that make for a chic eco-statement tree.”

The Christmas designers at phs Greenleaf install each tree on location to ensure it looks perfect and ready to welcome staff, visitors and customers. Each tree is available in a wide range of sizes – from a standard 7ft tree to as high as 30ft tall, alongside the 3ft tabletop tree, decorative wreaths, garlands, floral arrangements, lights and other festive accessories. Greenleaf’s real trees are harvested at a sustainable farm in the Midlands.

phs Greenleaf’s new Christmas 2024 brochure is now available online.