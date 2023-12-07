Tommy Banks Returns To Toque d’Or Judging Panel As Nestlé Professional Open Registrations

Share Tweet Share Email

Nestlé Professional today opened registrations for the 36th edition of its Toque d’Or competition. College lecturers have until 12th January 2024 to register their Level 2, 3 and 4 back and front of house students.

Award-winning chef and restaurateur, Tommy Banks, will continue in his role as judge providing expert advice and mentorship for Toque d’Or entrants. Students will also be able to take inspiration from Tommy’s passion and knowledge in farm to fork dining and sustainability, which remains the theme for the prestigious competition.

Commenting on his return to the Toque d’Or judging panel, Tommy Banks said: “I’m delighted to be involved in Toque d’Or 2024 after such a competitive and inspiring competition this year! I really enjoyed mentoring this year’s cohort on incredibly important industry topics such as sustainability and provenance. It’s my pleasure once again to help them learn all about sustainable farming and to master the art in crafting sustainably sourced menus.”

Next year’s winners will embark on a once in a lifetime trip to Switzerland, where they will get to delve into Nestlé’s origins and Swiss heritage as they visit the company’s headquarters and the famous Nestlé chocolate factory. As well as getting an unforgettable gastronomic experience – savouring the very best food and drink the country has to offer – the winners will explore Switzerland’s breathtaking landscapes and popular tourist attractions.

Toque d’Or 2024 takes place over six stages and is aimed at attracting more fresh talent than ever, with entrants competing in their colleges, before being shortlisted for the National Heats which will take place in March at The Grand Cookery School in York, followed by the Grand Finals in April. It is open to all Back and Front of House students on *Levels 2, 3 or 4. Lecturers must register students that meet these criteria.

Katya Simmons, managing director of Nestlé Professional UK&I, said:

“The hospitality industry offers dynamic and rewarding careers; it allows you to constantly learn, grow and meet diverse people; and it’s full of opportunity to make a positive impact on customers and create memorable experiences. Through our prestigious Toque d’Or competition, we are perfectly positioned to help hospitality and culinary arts students bridge the gap between classroom learning and our incredible industry.

“We’re delighted to welcome back Tommy to the judging panel. It goes without saying, his outstanding experience and knowledge of the industry as well as his background in farming and Michelin green star underlines Toque d’Or’s continued theme of sustainability. The 2024 competition is set to be as memorable and inspiring as ever, and we look forward to welcoming and supporting the competitors throughout their journey.”

To register and find out more about the competition’s format and timeline, college lecturers, employers and apprentices should go to: www.nestleprofessional.co.uk/toque-dor