Too Many Critics Charity Event Raises Over £130,000 To Fight Global Hunger

Image credit: Liz Isles / Owen Billcliffe Photograph

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Monday, the 15th of June 2026, marked the 25th anniversary of Too Many Critics in partnership with OpenTable charity event to fight global hunger. Hosted at Dante Mayfair in the world-renowned, storied Claridge’s hotel, the event saw food writers and critics swapping their pens for aprons and guests raising a record breaking £130,367 for Action Against Hunger.

Founded by food writer Bill Knott and the late Charles Campion, this year’s event was hosted by Hannah Harley Young of Crazy Sexy Food and supported by longtime partners Champagne Taittinger and Liberty Wines, and also sponsored by OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech, and Square, global payments company.

The evening brought together critics, chefs, food lovers, and generous donors to support the global fight against hunger. Prominent critics included Tom Parker Bowles (Daily Mail), Leonie Cooper (Time Out), David Ellis, Hannah Crosbie (The Observer), Hannah Twiggs (Independent), Adam Hyman (CODE and The Good Food Guide) and Matthew Fort (Fort on Food).

The critics-turned-chefs-for-the-night were given the task of creating the perfect accompanying sauce to Dante’s famous chicken alla diavola which is typically served with its famous green goddess dressing, and cooked under the watchful eyes of judges Elliott Grover, Nigel Haworth, Karan Gokani and Pip Lacey, who declared critic Hannah Twiggs the night’s winner, thanks to her hard work and Spring Onion and Pistachio sauce.

Exclusive prizes were up for grabs in a silent auction, including the likes of artwork from McKay Williamson and World Food Photography Awards; magnums of Mosel Riesling from Heymann-Löwenstein from Flint Wines; and a stay for two at Templeton Garden.

A live auction, held after dessert, offered guests the opportunity to bid for highly sought after prizes, such as a Simpson’s Safari hosted by Jimi Famurewa, which includes cocktails in the Simpson’s Bar, dinner in The Grand Divan and late night tipples in Nellie’s Tavern; a three night stay for two at The Carlyle in New York with dinners included; dinner at home cooked by Vivek Singh and a table for four at CUT, with a steak masterclass and bespoke wine pairings from Elliott Grover.

Will Morgan-Macleod, Director of Fundraising and Communications at Action Against Hunger, shared his thanks: “We are immensely thankful to everyone who helped celebrate our 25th anniversary and make this year’s Too Many Critics a tremendous success. Twenty-five years of Too Many Critics is a remarkable achievement, and throughout that time, the hospitality industry has truly shown up for Action Against Hunger. The incredible amount of money raised last night will go directly to feeding those in desperate need, communities facing famine, conflict, and crisis, and together, we’re making a real and lasting difference.”

Almost £500,000 has been raised in the last three years alone for Action Against Hunger, helping Action Against Hunger respond to global emergencies including the war in Ukraine, and the ongoing conflict in Sudan, while continuing life-saving nutrition and hunger prevention work in more than 50 countries worldwide, including the UK.

The charity’s efforts are more critical than ever, as 14 million children suffer from severe acute malnutrition – the most dangerous form of hunger. With unbeatable knowledge and unstoppable determination, the charity supported more than 26.5 million people across 55 countries in 2024 alone.