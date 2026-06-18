Hospitality Businesses Urged to Review VAT Process Before Summer Tax-Cut Takes Effect

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With just one week to go until the Government’s temporary summer VAT reduction comes into force (25th June 2026), accountancy experts are arguing for small businesses to review their pricing structures, POS systems and VAT processes immediately to avoid costly mistakes.

Under the Great British Summer Savings scheme, VAT various qualifying meals and activities will be reduced from 20% to just 5%.

This includes qualifying children’s meals, children’s cinema and theatre tickets and admission to family attractions from the 25th June to 1st September 2026.

These measures are in place to help families over the summer -holidays who may rely on smaller bills, as well as encourage spending.

However, accountants have raised concerns that many small businesses are still uncertain around which products and services apply, and could leave SME owners with VAT reporting errors, resulting in additional admin and big fines.

Lee Murphy, managing director of The Accountancy Partnership, accounting experts for small business owners, says: “We are still getting emails and calls daily from our clients wondering what products and services are going to qualify for next week’s VAT cut. Businesses now only have a short window to ensure that everything is ready before the changes take effect.

“Whenever there are temporary tax measures in place, complexity becomes the biggest challenge. The risk isn’t that businesses fail to comply with the changes, but simply that they’re either unaware of the changes or there isn’t a clear list of what’s included.”

Lee says that businesses should use the next week to carry out a proper review of products and services that’ll be affected, and update the till and accounting systems where necessary. Equally, those that have employees should brief them on how the rules will apply in practice.

He says: “For many small businesses, particularly those in hospitality, retail, leisure and attractions, VAT admin can already be extremely time consuming. Introducing temporary rates just creates another layer of confusion.”

“A very simple error in how a product is categorised or how a transaction is recorded could create issues further down the line if businesses are later required to justify their VAT treatment.”

Hospitality operators are urged to:

1. Review the products and services

“Get to know which products and services will qualify next week for the reduced rate. If you’re uncertain about this, then work with your accountant to take a look at which products and services need to be changed.”

2. Check your POS

“Check your point-of-sale systems and your accounting softwares. These will help you accommodate any temporary VAT changes. Make sure every relevant product is assigned to the right VAT code before the change begins. Test receipts, reports and integrations so your sales data flows correctly into your bookkeeping software.”

3. Verify pricing structures

“Review your pricing before the VAT change takes effect. Decide whether prices will stay the same, be reduced for customers, or be adjusted to protect margins. Hospitality businesses should also check set menus, packages, service charges and promotions, as these can become messy if the VAT split is unclear.”

4. Brief customer-facing employees and finance teams

“Make sure that your employees understand what is changing before customers start asking questions. Front-of-house teams should know which products are affected and how to explain any price changes. Finance teams need to understand the new VAT codes, reporting requirements and how to spot errors quickly once transactions start coming through.”

5. Keep detailed records of decisions made regarding the VAT treatment

“Keep a clear record of how you have treated each product or service for VAT purposes. This should include pricing decisions, VAT codes, accountant advice and system changes. Good records will help if HMRC asks questions later and will make it easier to reverse any temporary changes afterwards. “