Nancy Spains Announces UK Expansion with New Bristol Opening

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Nancy Spains, the Irish pub group founded by brothers Peter and Nicky O’Halloran, has announced plans to open its first Bristol venue this October.

The new Bristol venue will occupy the ground floor and basement of a historic city centre building opposite Bristol Crown Court. Previously home to Hall Pass, Native and Big Chill Bar, the property includes extensive trading areas and a large vaulted basement. The venue will accommodate up to 300 guests and is expected to create between 15 and 20 new jobs locally.

Founded by County Kerry brothers Peter O’Halloran, 29, and Nicky O’Halloran, 26, Nancy Spains was created to offer a fresh interpretation of the traditional Irish pub. Its venues combine warm Irish hospitality with live music, late nights and a strong sense of community.

The Bristol opening will introduce a refreshed fit out that will provide the blueprint for future Nancy Spains locations while retaining the character and energy that have helped establish the brand’s growing following.

Peter O’Halloran, Co Founder of Nancy Spains, said: “Bristol has exactly the qualities we look for when choosing a new city. It has an incredible culture, a strong sense of community and a brilliant independent hospitality scene. We see a real opportunity to bring the energy of Nancy Spains to Bristol and cannot wait for local people to experience what we are creating.”

Nicky O’Halloran, Co Founder of Nancy Spains, added: “Nancy Spains is built around great hospitality, live music and bringing people together. The response to our existing venues has given us the confidence to expand quickly, while remaining focused on creating pubs that feel welcoming and connected to their communities. Bristol is an exciting next step for us, with further UK locations soon to follow.”