St Austell Brewery Strengthens Somerset Footprint with Bird in Hand Acquisition

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St Austell Brewery has added to its presence in Somerset with the acquisition of The Bird in Hand in North Curry, expanding its leased and tenanted estate while partnering with experienced local operators Ravi Keshri and James Eyre.

The Bird in Hand will continue to be operated by NNI Management Limited – led by operations manager Rebecca Tilleray and her team – who remain committed to delivering excellent service for guests and supporting the local community.

Keshri and Eyre, who operate other award-winning pubs in the local area, will continue to oversee the business. All existing staff have been retained and the pub will continue trading as normal.

The acquisition comes just over a year after the pair took on the previously closed pub and completed an extensive turnaround project, transforming the site into a successful gastropub and community hub.

As operators of another local pub in North Curry – and hearing first-hand how much the closure had affected residents – they were inspired to act. Determined to restore it, they secured the site in January 2025 and oversaw its revival, initially operating from a trailer in the pub car park while refurbishment works were completed.

Since reopening, The Bird in Hand has developed a strong food-led reputation, led by Dino Lannone, Head Chef, serving locally sourced produce while also building a loyal customer base through community engagement and local partnerships.

Gareth James, Operations Director, St Austell Brewery, said: “As we continue to pursue the right acquisition opportunities, The Bird in Hand is a great strategic fit, and exactly the type of quality pub we look for within our 120-plus strong leased and tenanted estate. It’s a thriving community local in an area of Somerset where we see real opportunity to strengthen our presence.

“Ravi and James are exceptional operators. Their passion for pubs, the local community, and delivering great beer and food aligns perfectly with our values. We’re delighted to be working alongside them – as well as Rebecca and her team – and look forward to supporting The Bird in Hand’s continued success for many years to come.”