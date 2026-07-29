£418,000 Revamp to Reopen Historic Leicester Music Pub

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An iconic Leicester music pub is set to reopen thanks to a £418,000 refurbishment.

The investment in The Donkey on Welford Road is being carried out by Heineken-owned Star Pubs and new publicans Ollie and Jonathan Wainright, who operate two other much-loved Leicester locals – the award-winning Cradock Arms on Knighton Road and The Clarendon on West Avenue. The project will put The Donkey back on the map as a fantastic pub and major music venue, complete with a stunning new festival-themed garden.

The contractors break ground at The Donkey on 3rd August, and the pub is expected to reopen by mid-September, creating 20 new jobs. Due to the scale of the works, the pub will open first, with the garden launching a few weeks later.

The outside works will completely renovate the exterior of the beautiful late-1800s pub, adding new signage and lighting and repainting the building to accentuate decorative features such as old Ind Coope monograms and storks’ heads. A derelict tarmacked area at the rear will become one of the best pub gardens in Leicester. Designed to be enjoyed year-round, this will boast its own bar, a big stage and screens, with a third of the space covered by a wood-framed transparent tent with heaters. Colourful furniture, festoon lighting and planting will complete the transformation

The makeover will totally revamp the inside of The Donkey with a stylish contemporary decor that complements the building, incorporating timber floors, exposed brickwork and industrial-style details. The overhaul will also encompass all-new furniture and soft furnishings, a makeover of the toilets and a kitchen refit. New booths and cosy corners will be ideal for gatherings of friends, and a log burner will add to the warm, welcoming feel. Other improvements include a new inside stage and an upgrade of the cellar with state-of-the art dispense equipment to ensure consistently perfect pints.

Says Jonathan: “The Donkey is a legendary pub; so many people – including our family – have happy memories of great gigs there. We’ve had our eye on it for a while, and we’re thrilled to be taking it on. There had been concerns for The Donkey’s future and we’ve had a terrific response to the plans to revive it– there’s lots of enthusiasm locally. Performance spaces are vital but are declining; we want The Donkey to be an asset to Leicester’s music scene again and a brilliant local. It’s in desperate need of TLC and the investment is just what’s required to get it back on its feet. We can’t wait to open the doors and show everyone the changes.”

Adds Craig Foweather, Star Pubs’ investment manager: “We’re delighted to be teaming up with Jonathan and Ollie to restore such a well-known pub to its former glory. They’ve got a track record for turning round struggling pubs and an in-depth knowledge of Leicester – they’re just the people for the job. Their plans for The Donkey are incredibly exciting, and the garden will be a destination in its own right. We’re giving The Donkey the works inside and out; it will be a premium community pub for the city’s residents as well as a superb music venue that attracts music lovers from far and wide.”