Top Hoteliers To Urge Students To Pursue Career In Hospitality Industry

As the UK emerges from the third national lockdown, top hoteliers will be sharing their career advice to students via a virtual ‘Keep the Faith in Hospitality- Student Forum’ on 21 April 2021.

The hour and a half long webinar has been organised by the Institute of Hospitality (IoH), as part of its Passion 4 Hospitality (P4H) programme designed to ‘inspire’ students to pursue management and leadership careers in hospitality.

The webinar will feature Scott Harper FIH, chief operating officer of Malmaison & Hotel du Vin, as the keynote speaker. He will be joined by a panel including Stuart Bowery FIH, Sally Beck FIH, Matt Brierly, Adrian Ellis FIH and Alison Lees.

Peter Ducker FIH, chief executive of the IoH, said: “Any student who attends our ‘Keep the Faith in Hospitality – Student Forum’ will come away not just with nuggets of up-to-date information on the state of hospitality, straight from the mouths of those who operate and run our multibillion-pound industry, but with the experience of being in the room with powerful people who make things happen. It’s an inspiring proposition.

“Our keynote speakers and panellists are the very people responsible for making sure our industry is open for business after lockdown; they will be the people hiring and recruiting, and they are the types of leaders who will be influencing the policies that will see our industry revert to the fastest growing sector in the UK.

“I can’t emphasise strongly enough how important the lessons students take away from these webinars will be in helping to shape the decisions they make on their future careers.”

Attendance is free of charge to IoH members and non-members but attendees are asked to register at: https://www.instituteofhospitality.org/keep-the-faith-in-hospitality-event-registration-form-21-april-2021/.

Harper added: “The ‘Keep the Faith in Hospitality – Student Forum’ is a great opportunity for us to persuade the talent of tomorrow that hospitality is still an amazing industry with a host of opportunities which will once again open up as we come out of the pandemic, and that graduates will be in pole position to support and influence change as the industry adapts to a very different future!”