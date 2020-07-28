Torquay B&B Named Best In World In 2020 Travellers’ Choice Awards

Tripadvisor Announces ‘Best of the Best’ Hotels, Restaurants and Airlines, Based on Pre-Pandemic Traveller Reviews

A Torquay B&B has been named the best-rated B&B in the world in the 18th annual Travellers’ Choice® Awards announced today by Tripadvisor®, the world’s largest travel platform. “The 25”, an adults-only boutique B&B, was ranked #1 in the world for the second year running, having previously achieved the coveted accolade in 2019. It marks the first time any B&B has earned the title of world #1 in consecutive years.

“It’s an incredible feeling to be named the best B&B in the world for the second year running. If anything, the second time feels even more special because we know last year’s award raised customer expectations and so we’ve had to work even harder to deliver a great experience for every single one of our guests,” said Andy Banner-Price, co-owner of The 25. “We didn’t rest on our laurels, we’ve tried to look at every little thing we can do to improve, and it feels like that effort has really paid off with this news today.”

There were notable accolades for other UK businesses too.

Lawton & Lauriston Court Hotel in Llandudno was named the Top Hotel in the UK, also ranking #3 in Europe and #13 in the World overall, and that wasn’t the only success for the Welsh seaside town, with The Elm Tree in Llandudno also being named among the world’s best in both the Best Service (#17) and Romance categories (#22).

“It’s an amazing feeling. We’ve been grateful to win a number of Travellers Choice awards over the years, and every year we have used that as the spark to improve and grow the business. To now earn the number one spot in the Top Hotels category against some incredible competition across the UK, and to know that it is all down to the feedback from our own guests, it really does make all the hard work worthwhile!” said Carol-Lynn Robbins, director at Lawton & Lauriston Court Hotel.

Other winners in the Hotels categories included Ascot House Hotel in Torquay, named best-rated Small Hotel in the UK, Doric Hotel in Blackpool, named best-rated Family Hotel in the UK, Hotel Ceilidh-Donia in Edinburgh, named best-rated Bargain Hotel in the UK, and Hotel 41 in London, named best-rated Luxury Hotel in the UK.

In the Restaurants categories, The Black Swan at Oldstead was named the fourth best-rated Fine Dining restaurant in the world, and #1 in the UK. The only other UK restaurant to make the world top ten in the same category was Heston Blumenthal’s restaurant The Fat Duck in Bray (ranked #10).

The 2020 Travellers’ Choice® Awards celebrate travellers’ favourite hotels, restaurants and airlines around the world, based on the quality and quantity of the millions of reviews, opinions and ratings collected on Tripadvisor in 2019, prior to the pandemic. With over 8.7 million businesses listed on Tripadvisor, these awards are a true testament to the outstanding service and quality that winners consistently provide to their guests.

“This has been an incredibly tough year for the UK’s hospitality industry, but with doors opening again to hotels and restaurants across the country, now is the right time to celebrate those businesses that have delivered consistently outstanding service and quality over the last year,” said James Kay, Tripadvisor spokesperson. “With so many winning properties coming from the UK this year, it is testament to the high standards of hospitality we enjoy domestically, and that should give Brits the confidence to venture out and support the industry’s vital recovery.”

New this year, all Tripadvisor awards and recognitions fall under the Travellers’ Choice umbrella to more clearly acknowledge businesses and their achievements.